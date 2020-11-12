Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

Cronos Group stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.65. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. The business had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Cronos Group’s quarterly revenue was up 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 1,289,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $9,322,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 769,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $5,946,990.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,579,092 shares in the company, valued at $50,856,381.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,158,689 shares of company stock worth $16,028,991 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

