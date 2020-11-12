Critical Review: Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) and Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT)

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) and Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Scienjoy and Castlight Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scienjoy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Castlight Health 1 2 0 0 1.67

Castlight Health has a consensus target price of $1.25, indicating a potential upside of 6.84%. Given Castlight Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Castlight Health is more favorable than Scienjoy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Scienjoy and Castlight Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scienjoy N/A N/A $150,000.00 N/A N/A Castlight Health $143.31 million 1.23 -$40.00 million ($0.25) -4.68

Scienjoy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Castlight Health.

Volatility & Risk

Scienjoy has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castlight Health has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of Scienjoy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of Castlight Health shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Castlight Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Scienjoy and Castlight Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scienjoy N/A 88.77% 10.64% Castlight Health -49.79% -11.84% -8.19%

Summary

Scienjoy beats Castlight Health on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scienjoy

Sixiang Wuxian (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd. is based in Beijing, China. Scienjoy Holding Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Scienjoy International Limited.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc. provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience. The company also offers white-labeled health navigation solutions and embedded platform technology services. In addition, it provides implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

