Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Gap Down to $70.91

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.91, but opened at $65.36. Cree shares last traded at $65.36, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cree from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.01 and its 200-day moving average is $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $942,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Cree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cree by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 336,831 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $19,937,000 after acquiring an additional 18,487 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Cree by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 143,193 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

