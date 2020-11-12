CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of CoStar Group worth $22,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 164.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in CoStar Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 9,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $695.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $730.00 to $810.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $859.46.

Shares of CSGP opened at $898.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $854.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $763.77. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $500.24 and a 52-week high of $939.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 120.63 and a beta of 0.99.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 7,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total transaction of $6,608,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 15,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.16, for a total value of $13,217,725.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

