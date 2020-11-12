Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CTVA. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Corteva from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corteva from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. Corteva has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $36.90. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average is $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 71.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 164.6% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Corteva by 133.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

