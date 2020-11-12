Corporate Office Properties Trust to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report released on Sunday, November 8th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.99. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.81). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

OFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,354,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,887,000 after buying an additional 315,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,261,000 after buying an additional 20,669 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,242,000 after buying an additional 50,925 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 471.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,302,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.16 per share, for a total transaction of $221,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,209.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $86,190.00. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.