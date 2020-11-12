Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Insider Sells $123,883.06 in Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $123,883.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,606.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

GLW stock opened at $35.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.04. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.90, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.13. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth $27,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in Corning by 49.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth $32,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.