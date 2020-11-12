Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Copart by 86.4% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,381,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Copart by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.80.

Copart stock opened at $117.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.10. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $525.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

