Contrasting WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) & Stratex Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:STTX)

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) and Stratex Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:STTX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for WPX Energy and Stratex Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WPX Energy 0 7 18 0 2.72 Stratex Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

WPX Energy presently has a consensus price target of $10.04, suggesting a potential upside of 67.85%. Given WPX Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe WPX Energy is more favorable than Stratex Oil & Gas.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WPX Energy and Stratex Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WPX Energy $2.29 billion 1.46 $256.00 million $0.33 18.12 Stratex Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WPX Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Stratex Oil & Gas.

Risk & Volatility

WPX Energy has a beta of 3.4, indicating that its stock price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stratex Oil & Gas has a beta of 3.43, indicating that its stock price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.5% of WPX Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of WPX Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares WPX Energy and Stratex Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WPX Energy -29.90% 3.78% 1.94% Stratex Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A

Summary

WPX Energy beats Stratex Oil & Gas on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 528 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Stratex Oil & Gas

Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, and development of crude oil in Kansas and Texas, as well as non-operated working interests in North Dakota, Montana, Utah, Colorado, and Kansas. The company is also involved in the sale of oil and gas. As of March 31, 2015, it owned an interest in 86 wells, as well as holds approximately 35,317 net leasehold acres in Sheridan, Montana; Williams, Billings, Divide, Mountrail, and Stark Counties, North Dakota; and Weld County, Colorado, Central Kansas, Central Utah and Zavala County, Texas. The company was formerly known as Poway Muffler and Brake, Inc. and changed its name to Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc. in May 2012. Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

