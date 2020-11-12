Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stake Lessened by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 27,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.5% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,319.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 36,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ stock opened at $194.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.37. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $208.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.