Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHRS. BidaskClub cut Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Maxim Group began coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. Coherus BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $116,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $96,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,144 shares of company stock worth $307,786 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherus BioSciences (CHRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.