Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) Stake Lifted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,701,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,455,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 172.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,045,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,098 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 20.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,328,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,204,000 after acquiring an additional 916,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 246.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,032,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after acquiring an additional 734,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

CCEP stock opened at $40.19 on Thursday. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $57.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.58.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 5.4%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, August 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $41.15 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.16.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Read More: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.