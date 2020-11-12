CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEO. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in CNOOC during the 2nd quarter worth $29,042,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in CNOOC during the 2nd quarter worth $12,829,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CNOOC during the 2nd quarter worth $12,687,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CNOOC by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,401,000 after acquiring an additional 73,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CNOOC by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 71,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 53,439 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNOOC alerts:

NYSE CEO opened at $112.58 on Thursday. CNOOC Limited has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $181.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a $2.5806 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. CNOOC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.37%.

CEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CNOOC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNOOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNOOC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.