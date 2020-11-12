CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will announce earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.08. CNH Industrial posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNHI shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Melius upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.42.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $9.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,712,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,514,000 after buying an additional 218,620 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 758.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,036,000 after buying an additional 3,030,157 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 3,346,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,171,000 after buying an additional 598,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,197,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,446,000 after buying an additional 40,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 4,536.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 842,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after buying an additional 824,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

