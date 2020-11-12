Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CLNE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.75.

CLNE opened at $2.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $561.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.75.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth $29,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth $34,000. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.