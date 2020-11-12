Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is involved in the business of community banking, through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Ohio. Civista Bancshares, Inc., formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp, is based in SANDUSKY, United States. “

CIVB has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $24.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24. The company has a market cap of $267.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 9.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 9.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the second quarter worth $273,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the second quarter worth $132,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the second quarter worth $763,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 71.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 235,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 97,764 shares during the last quarter. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

