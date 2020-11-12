Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, November 20th

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, November 20th. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, November 19th.

Civeo stock opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Civeo has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 3.72.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Civeo will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Civeo from $0.60 to $0.80 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVEO. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Civeo by 29.1% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 11,050,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,951 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Civeo in the second quarter valued at $118,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Civeo in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Civeo in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

