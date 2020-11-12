City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.25 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.85% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. City Office REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

CIO stock opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -751.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.66.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). City Office REIT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other City Office REIT news, CEO James Thomas Farrar bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $86,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,998.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Maretic bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 302.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 681,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 512,047 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 1,222.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 206,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 191,136 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 178,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 150.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 218,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 131,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 34.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 366,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 94,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At June 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

