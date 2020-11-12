Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,400,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CINF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

CINF stock opened at $84.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.96. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $115.53.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

