Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $26.93, but opened at $31.25. Cimarex Energy shares last traded at $31.25, with a volume of 48 shares trading hands.

The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $401.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Truist upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, 140166 upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.77.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $305,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $351,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 266.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.43.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

