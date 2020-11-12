Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $13,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1,627.7% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CI stock opened at $221.11 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $224.96. The stock has a market cap of $79.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.62.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Truist increased their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.95.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total value of $1,968,158.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,880,711.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total transaction of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,361 shares in the company, valued at $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,284 shares of company stock worth $13,132,287. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

