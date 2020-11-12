CIBC Raises Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$90.00

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) had its target price upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$73.00 to C$90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$78.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$75.00 to C$91.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$82.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$88.50 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$80.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Monday.

TSE TIH opened at C$86.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion and a PE ratio of 27.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$82.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$73.03. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$52.36 and a 1 year high of C$90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

In other Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 1,700 shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.00, for a total value of C$125,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,261,326. Also, Senior Officer Paul Randolph Jewer sold 10,000 shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total transaction of C$745,000.00. Insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,276 in the last ninety days.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

