CIBC Lowers Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$0.40

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BBD.B. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Vertical Research lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.45 to C$0.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.56 to C$0.43 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.73.

Shares of BBD.B stock opened at C$0.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$0.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.15.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

