CIBC Boosts Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) (TSE:SJ) Price Target to C$52.00

Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) (TSE:SJ) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) alerts:

TSE:SJ opened at C$43.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.09. Stella-Jones Inc. has a twelve month low of C$23.34 and a twelve month high of C$47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.72.

In other Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) news, Director Karen Laflamme purchased 1,000 shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$44.51 per share, with a total value of C$44,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$222,550.

Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.