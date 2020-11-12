Chrysalis VCT Plc (CYS.L) (LON:CYS) Shares Gap Down to $35.00

Chrysalis VCT Plc (CYS.L) (LON:CYS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.00, but opened at $32.50. Chrysalis VCT Plc (CYS.L) shares last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $15.73 million and a PE ratio of 65.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 40.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 38.30.

About Chrysalis VCT Plc (CYS.L) (LON:CYS)

Chrysalis VCT PLC is a Venture Capital Trust specializing in expansion acquisitions, management buyout, and turnaround investments. The fund primarily invests in small and medium sized companies across a variety of sectors and does not prefer to invest in startups and early stage high tech and pharmaceutical businesses.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Chrysalis VCT Plc (CYS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chrysalis VCT Plc (CYS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.