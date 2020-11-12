Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Position Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $28,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,998,184,000 after purchasing an additional 116,852 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $978,282,000 after buying an additional 200,827 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 243,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,351,000 after buying an additional 129,404 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 235,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $247,379,000 after buying an additional 19,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,315,000 after purchasing an additional 46,098 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG stock opened at $1,303.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.97, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.43. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,384.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,279.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1,145.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Truist lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,580.00 to $1,520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,297.14.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.