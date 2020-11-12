ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) vs. NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Head-To-Head Comparison

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) and NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and NVE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES $680.00 million 1.29 $83.87 million N/A N/A NVE $25.41 million 9.75 $14.53 million N/A N/A

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has higher revenue and earnings than NVE.

Dividends

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. NVE pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and NVE has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.8% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of NVE shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of NVE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and NVE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 0 0 0 0 N/A NVE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVE has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and NVE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 10.79% 12.16% 6.71% NVE 54.35% 15.18% 14.90%

Summary

NVE beats ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors. The company's semiconductors are used in personal computers; graphics applications, such as game consoles; communications equipment; mobile products comprising cellular handsets, tablets, and consumer electronic products; and automotive/industry and display applications, such as display panels. It serves customers in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches. The company also offers spintronic couplers for industrial Internet of Things market. In addition, it engages in the research and development, and licensing of spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology. NVE Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

