China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Telecom Corporation is a state-owned telecommunications company in China. They operate local telephone networks in ten provinces in China. They operate domestic and international fixed-line networks and infrastructure including wireless local loop, as well as telecom network-based voice, data, video, multimedia and information services. They are also engaged in international telecom service settlement and expand into overseas markets. “

Get China Telecom alerts:

CHA stock opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. China Telecom has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $41.89. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average is $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in China Telecom during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in China Telecom by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in China Telecom by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in China Telecom by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,066,000 after purchasing an additional 191,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in China Telecom by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Telecom

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Telecom (CHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.