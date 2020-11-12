China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Mobile offers mobile communications services principally using Global System for Mobile Communications, or GSM, which is a pan-European mobile telephone system based on digital transmission and mobile communications network architecture with roaming capabilities. Our GSM networks reach all cities and counties and most major roads and highways in our service regions. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CHL. New Street Research lowered China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of China Mobile in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

CHL stock opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. China Mobile has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The firm has a market cap of $141.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of China Mobile by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 163,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 65,070 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in shares of China Mobile by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 24,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of China Mobile by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,135 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of China Mobile by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of China Mobile by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 366,268 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,776,000 after acquiring an additional 37,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

