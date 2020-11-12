Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Get Chimerix alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CMRX. ValuEngine lowered Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.79. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $3.88.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMRX. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the second quarter valued at $6,526,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 3,675.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 487,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 474,809 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the second quarter valued at $1,034,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the third quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 17.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 799,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 117,400 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chimerix (CMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.