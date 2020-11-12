Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.14.

NYSE:CPK opened at $108.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $109.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.20.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,408,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,898 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 730,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,572,000 after buying an additional 202,354 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,076,000 after buying an additional 158,418 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 245,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,686,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 202,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,037,000 after buying an additional 35,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

