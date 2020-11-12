Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Position Lessened by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Chemed were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Chemed during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Chemed during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Chemed during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Chemed during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Chemed by 6.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.13, for a total transaction of $1,940,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,746,905.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,153 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.96, for a total value of $1,091,484.88. Insiders sold 12,796 shares of company stock worth $6,341,121 over the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CHE opened at $487.31 on Thursday. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $330.01 and a fifty-two week high of $528.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $484.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.22 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 9.75%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

