CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Given “Hold” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CEVA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of CEVA from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Northland Securities raised shares of CEVA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of CEVA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEVA has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.83.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $40.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $909.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4,086.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.05. CEVA has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $46.50.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CEVA will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 35,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,512,354.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $100,206.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,486. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the third quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CEVA by 77.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of CEVA by 321.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of CEVA by 19.1% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

