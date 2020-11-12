Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder Purchases $97,558.86 in Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $97,558.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 848,976 shares in the company, valued at $63,613,771.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CNBKA stock opened at $79.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.77 and a 200-day moving average of $71.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $93.49. The firm has a market cap of $443.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $31.50 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th.

Several research firms have commented on CNBKA. BidaskClub raised shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Century Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Century Bancorp by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 27,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Century Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Century Bancorp by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in Century Bancorp by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 29,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Century Bancorp by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

