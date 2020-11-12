Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Puerto SA is engaged in the power production. The Company focuses on the generation and commercialization of electric power. It facilities range includes thermoelectric power plants, hydroelectric power plants as well as cogeneration units. Central Puerto SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Get Central Puerto alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Central Puerto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:CEPU opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Central Puerto has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $370.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $106.44 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Puerto will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the second quarter worth $85,000. Blue Rock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 25.9% in the second quarter. Blue Rock Advisors LLC now owns 88,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 18,167 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 74.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 38,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Central Puerto during the third quarter valued at $303,000. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and two wind farms with a total installed capacity of 3,810 MW.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Puerto (CEPU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.