Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Ci Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Catalyst Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.31.

Catalyst Biosciences stock opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.12. Catalyst Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.75.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 14.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 190,522 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 39.0% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 75,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 21,255 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 23.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 23.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.