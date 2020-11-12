CarParts.com Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PRTS)

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 18,942 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,321% compared to the typical volume of 1,333 call options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRTS shares. Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on CarParts.com in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

In other news, Director Joshua L. Berman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $771,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,472.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua L. Berman sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $901,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,056.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,130 shares of company stock valued at $202,027 and have sold 150,000 shares valued at $1,931,200. 46.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 235.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 569,113 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 6,646.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 790,083 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,624,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,951,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,006,000. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. The company has a market cap of $509.65 million, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 2.74. CarParts.com has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $16.44.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 123.97% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that CarParts.com will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

