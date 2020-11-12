Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) PT Raised to C$28.50

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Cormark from C$23.50 to C$28.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$28.83.

WEED opened at C$31.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion and a PE ratio of -8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.87. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$12.96 and a 1 year high of C$34.80.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

