Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, CSFB set a C$37.50 target price on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$36.50.
TSE CU opened at C$31.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.89. Canadian Utilities Limited has a 12-month low of C$25.25 and a 12-month high of C$42.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.31.
About Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO)
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.
