Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, CSFB set a C$37.50 target price on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$36.50.

Get Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) alerts:

TSE CU opened at C$31.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.89. Canadian Utilities Limited has a 12-month low of C$25.25 and a 12-month high of C$42.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 116.03%.

About Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.