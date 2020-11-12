Canaccord Genuity Trims Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Target Price to C$9.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$10.25 to C$9.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$8.75 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of TSE:AX.UN opened at C$10.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.19. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a twelve month low of C$5.41 and a twelve month high of C$13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 5,225.00.

In other Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 111,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$943,368.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 200,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,688,116.80. Also, Director Bruce William James Jack purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.16 per share, with a total value of C$45,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$91,600. Insiders acquired a total of 119,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,394 over the last ninety days.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

