Canaccord Genuity Trims Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Target Price to C$9.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$10.25 to C$9.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$8.75 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.
Shares of TSE:AX.UN opened at C$10.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.19. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a twelve month low of C$5.41 and a twelve month high of C$13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 5,225.00.
About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.
