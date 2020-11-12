Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) PT Raised to C$11.00 at TD Securities

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 40.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CF stock opened at C$7.85 on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$3.21 and a 1 year high of C$8.43. The stock has a market cap of $760.45 million and a PE ratio of 11.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

