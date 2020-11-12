Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) versus NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) and NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cameco and NexGen Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cameco -0.09% -0.34% -0.23% NexGen Energy N/A -9.87% -5.67%

Cameco has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexGen Energy has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cameco and NexGen Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cameco $1.40 billion 2.86 $55.77 million $0.08 126.63 NexGen Energy N/A N/A -$11.70 million ($0.05) -38.40

Cameco has higher revenue and earnings than NexGen Energy. NexGen Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cameco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cameco and NexGen Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cameco 0 1 5 0 2.83 NexGen Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cameco currently has a consensus price target of $15.30, indicating a potential upside of 51.04%. Given Cameco’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cameco is more favorable than NexGen Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.1% of Cameco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of NexGen Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cameco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cameco beats NexGen Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces fuel bundles and reactor components for CANDU reactors. The company sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Cameco Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

