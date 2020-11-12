Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caesars Entertainment Inc. is a casino-entertainment company. It engages in development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. The company’s brand portfolio includes Caesars(R), Harrah’s(R), Horseshoe(R) and Eldorado(R). Caesars Entertainment Inc. is based in Reno, United States. “

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CZR. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Union Gaming Research upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.54.

CZR stock opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.97.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 56,927.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 1,685,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,766 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,723,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after acquiring an additional 57,852 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 5,176.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 514,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.