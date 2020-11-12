Brokerages Set Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Target Price at $81.08

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.71.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $75.00 to $91.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Shares of TMTNF opened at $63.62 on Monday. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $67.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.15.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.