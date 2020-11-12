Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 288.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,120,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,971,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,290 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,212,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,706,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $37.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.98. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $386,671.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,295.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $3,164,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,174,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,979 shares of company stock worth $7,943,609 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

