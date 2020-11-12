Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) Stock Price Up 6.2% Following Earnings Beat

Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) rose 6.2% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $18.77 and last traded at $18.59. Approximately 102,935 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 103,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Boston Omaha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Boston Omaha by 643.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Omaha by 266.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Boston Omaha in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Boston Omaha by 61.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Omaha by 11.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $510.93 million, a P/E ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.73.

Boston Omaha Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. As of March 12, 2020, it operated approximately 3,000 billboards containing approximately 5,600 advertising faces of which 63 are digital displays.

