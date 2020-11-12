Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAH. SunTrust Banks downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

BAH opened at $86.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $89.44.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.