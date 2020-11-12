Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Lowered to $1,709.00 at Piper Sandler

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 in a research note released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Booking’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($6.52) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $22.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $9.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $28.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $15.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $12.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $41.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $92.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $132.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $164.65 EPS.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,080.00 to $2,120.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Booking from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,838.52.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,000.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.10. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,128.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,728.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,690.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by ($3.71). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $45.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 87.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,268,000 after purchasing an additional 233,397 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Booking by 419.7% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 323,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,763,000 after purchasing an additional 261,075 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 233,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Booking by 8.5% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 202,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Booking by 12.7% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 173,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,496,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

