Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Given a C$1.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) received a C$1.00 price objective from research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential downside of 30.56% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Haywood Securities increased their target price on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. CIBC increased their target price on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$1.96.

BNE stock opened at C$1.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.02, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.05. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$4.65. The firm has a market cap of $48.08 million and a P/E ratio of -0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.36.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.50) by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$20.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$21.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

