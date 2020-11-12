Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Lowered to C$0.35

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BBD.B. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.56 to C$0.43 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.45 to C$0.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Vertical Research lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.73.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

TSE BBD.B opened at C$0.30 on Tuesday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$0.26 and a 1-year high of C$2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.41. The company has a market cap of $707.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.